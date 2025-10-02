Voz media US Voz.us
OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, reaches a record $500 billion valuation

This $6.6 billion securities sale to investors would make the startup the most valuable in the world.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAIAFP

(AFP) U.S.-based OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, reached a valuation of $500 billion after its employees sold a limited number of shares, financial media reported Thursday.

If this sale of $6.6 billion in securities by OpenAI employees is confirmed, the company would become the most valuable startup in the world, surpassing Elon Musk's ventures, which are valued at around $400 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Among the investors acquiring shares is Japanese giant SoftBank, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the transaction.

AFP contacted OpenAI’s French branch, which declined to comment, and the U.S. headquarters has not yet responded.

OpenAI and its flagship product

The company, a leader in generative AI, rose to prominence with its flagship product, ChatGPT, which has become a benchmark for conversational agents.

The tool has democratized the use of AI and attracted significant investments.

OpenAI has achieved recurring revenues of $12 billion and expects to increase that figure to $20 billion by the end of 2025, according to the Financial Times.

