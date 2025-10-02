OpenAI, ChatGPT's parent company, reaches a record $500 billion valuation

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) U.S.-based OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, reached a valuation of $500 billion after its employees sold a limited number of shares, financial media reported Thursday.

If this sale of $6.6 billion in securities by OpenAI employees is confirmed, the company would become the most valuable startup in the world, surpassing Elon Musk's ventures, which are valued at around $400 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Among the investors acquiring shares is Japanese giant SoftBank, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the transaction.

AFP contacted OpenAI’s French branch, which declined to comment, and the U.S. headquarters has not yet responded.