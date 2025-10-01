Voz media US Voz.us
'This man f*** stabbed her for no reason': Audio of a 911 call that reveals panic after Iryna Zarutska's murder

The attack, which occurred Aug. 22 on a Lynx Blue Line train in Charlotte, N.C., left the young Ukrainian woman lifeless at the scene.

Fox News reports on the murder of Iryna ZarutskaFox News

Agustina Blanco

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released audio of five 911 calls recorded immediately after the murder of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was seeking a new life in the United States after fleeing war in her country.

The attack, which occurred Aug. 22 on a Lynx Blue line train in Charlotte, North Carolina, left Zarutska lifeless at the scene.

In one of the calls, obtained by Fox News Digital, a witness exclaimed to the operator, "this man f***  stabbed her for no reason," as choked sobs could be heard in the background.

Another person, in a shaky voice, struggled to describe the scene, "This lady just got stabbed… I'm not sure where we are… there's a tall building. There's a lady on the ground, she's bleeding a lot. I don't think she's responsive. There is a lot of blood." While a third man, in a panic, added: "I think she's dead, man. I think she's dead."

Police confirmed that Zarutska was attacked unprovoked at around 22:30 while traveling home alone after a shift at a pizzeria. Passengers attempted to stop the bleeding, but by the time officers arrived, the victim had already died.

Decarlos Brown, 34 years old and with a criminal record of at least 14 prior arrests, was taken into custody shortly thereafter. He suffered a hand injury and was hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Authorities stated that Brown and Zarutska were not acquainted.

About the murdered young woman

Zarutska, originally from Kyiv and a graduate in Art and Restoration from Synergy College, arrived in the U.S. in 2022 with her family to escape the Russian invasion. The young woman adapted quickly, learning English fluently and working in Charlotte.

