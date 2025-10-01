'This man f*** stabbed her for no reason': Audio of a 911 call that reveals panic after Iryna Zarutska's murder
The attack, which occurred Aug. 22 on a Lynx Blue Line train in Charlotte, N.C., left the young Ukrainian woman lifeless at the scene.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released audio of five 911 calls recorded immediately after the murder of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was seeking a new life in the United States after fleeing war in her country.
In one of the calls, obtained by Fox News Digital, a witness exclaimed to the operator, "this man f*** stabbed her for no reason," as choked sobs could be heard in the background.
Another person, in a shaky voice, struggled to describe the scene, "This lady just got stabbed… I'm not sure where we are… there's a tall building. There's a lady on the ground, she's bleeding a lot. I don't think she's responsive. There is a lot of blood." While a third man, in a panic, added: "I think she's dead, man. I think she's dead."
Police confirmed that Zarutska was attacked unprovoked at around 22:30 while traveling home alone after a shift at a pizzeria. Passengers attempted to stop the bleeding, but by the time officers arrived, the victim had already died.
Decarlos Brown, 34 years old and with a criminal record of at least 14 prior arrests, was taken into custody shortly thereafter. He suffered a hand injury and was hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Authorities stated that Brown and Zarutska were not acquainted.
