'It does not fit a preferred narrative': Karoline Leavitt slams media for ignoring Iryna Zarutska's murder

Published by Agustina Blanco 9 de septiembre, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lashed out at the media and Democrat policies during a press conference Tuesday, accusing them of failing to cover the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Leavitt said the lack of coverage is because the case "does not fit a preferred narrative", of many media outlets.

"This is madness. This monster should have been locked up, and Iryna should still be alive, but Democrat politicians, liberal judges, and weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals and protect their communities," she said.

Iryna Zarutska should still be alive.



But Democrats, liberal judges, and weak prosecutors would rather push a woke, soft-on-crime agenda than lock up violent offenders.



President Trump is doing everything in his power to undo these dangerous policies and keep Americans safe. pic.twitter.com/TSHFl5Tjb7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 9, 2025

In that vein, she criticized the media for not reporting on the case: "Perhaps most shamefully of all, the majority of the media, many outlets in this room, decided that her murder was not worth reporting on originally because it does not fit a preferred narrative."

Leavitt blamed the murder on Democratic policies "soft on crime," such as cashless bail, which she said have turned cities into "hunting grounds for career criminals." Enough is enough!" she exclaimed.