Trump demands death penalty for Iryna Zarutska's murderer

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump demanded the death penalty for Decarlos Brown if convicted of murdering young Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska in the Charlotte, N.C., subway in late August.

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY," Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

Previously, Trump had already weighed in on the issue. The president blamed the Democratic Party and its "radical left" agenda for Zarutska's murder.

"That has become the norm in Democrat-run cities, where Radical Left policies like ‘no cash bail’ and ‘defund the police’ put depraved career criminals back on the streets — free to continue raping, pillaging, and killing their way through our nation," Trump said.

Zarutska's family calls to increase security on the streets

Through statements made to NewsNation and reported by The Hill, Zarustka's family demanded that authorities reinforce security on the streets, as anyone can be killed anywhere.

"This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night. We are committed to making sure this never happens again," the victim's relatives stated. In addition, they asked that images or videos of the crime be stopped from being shared on social media.