Adult film actor 'Austin Wolf' sentenced to 19 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de octubre, 2025

Adult film actor Justin Heath Smith, aka "Austin Wolf," was sentenced to 19 years in prison for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activities and for a series of other actions involving prohibited sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Tuesday.

Smith's sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who also presided over the guilty plea, added the official document released by the Justice Department.

"Justin Heath Smith's crimes against children are horrible," stated U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

The sentence makes clear that the 44-year-old man "targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never again near our children. ... The message to predators from our Office is clear: there is no place for you in New York other than prison."

Austin Wolf's criminal charges

According to the information, plea agreement and statements made in court since at least 2023, Smith has repeatedly abused underage victims and attempted to sexually exploit them.

Also in late 2023 or early 2024, Smith and an adult male encountered a 15-year-old minor, whom they performed oral sex on while the convicted actor masturbated. Smith also had sex at least three times with a person he believed, according to himself, to be 15 years old, but who was in fact an adult. He also recorded one of these encounters, in which another man participated.

The documents refer that Smith tried to arrange other encounters with other minors for sexual relations. In January 2024, he made plans with another adult male to sexually abuse a 9-year-old girl. In February of that same year, he also coordinated a meeting with a 14-year-old girl for sex, including discussing the specific sex act the minor would perform on him.

Smith further solicited child sexual abuse material from at least one minor and several people posing as minors.

1,291 files containing child pornography, including infants Prior to his arrest, Smith planned to meet with an individual who claimed to be the father of a 7-year-old boy and offered to make him available to sexually abuse him. Federal authorities executed a search warrant at Smith's residence before the planned encounter took place.



After that search, Smith was found in possession of approximately 1,291 files containing child pornography, including about 75 files depicting infants or young children and some videos showing the violent rape of young children. Smith also shared child pornography with at least 15 other people.

In addition to the prison sentence, Smith was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and a $40,000 fine.