Louisiana: Child molester sentenced to castration after attempting to rape 7-year-old girl

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de agosto, 2025

A repeat sex offender in Louisiana, identified as Thomas Allen McCartney, 37, was sentenced to surgical and chemical castration in addition to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree rape of a 7-year-old girl, Fox 12 media reported.

The plea deal was formalized last Tuesday, marking a significant case under a new state law that allows such punishment for certain sex crimes against minors.

The case dates back to February 2023, when McCartney was caught by the victim's mother while sexually abusing her daughter, KPLC reported. During the incident, the assailant brandished a firearm to escape and fled across state lines. He was subsequently captured at a hotel in Houston and extradited to Louisiana to face charges.

McCartney, classified as a “Tier Three" sex offender due to his extensive record, had previously been convicted of felonies related to child molestation. Court records show that in 2010 he faced two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old girl and, in 2006, one count of carnal knowledge of a minor.

For his part, Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright, expressed his disgust at the case: “This is a horrific crime that never should have happened. Thomas McCartney is a predator that needs to locked away from others in our community."