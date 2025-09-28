Published by Israel Duro 28 de septiembre, 2025

Russell M. Nelson, the longest-serving president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at the age of 101 Saturday night at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, church officials announced.

Nelson, a former heart surgeon, was elected to the leadership of this church in 1984, when he was selected to join the so-called Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984. He became president in January 2018, when Thomas S. Monson passed away, and in 2024 he became the faith's first president to reach the century mark.

According to church protocol, the next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon Church, will be Dallin H. Oaks. Although he has not been directly named, he is the next most senior member of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.