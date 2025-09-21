U.S. church attendance of most denominations rises following Charlie Kirk's murder

Published by Charlotte Hazard 21 de septiembre, 2025

Following the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, both Catholic and protestant churches have seen a marked increase in attendance just days after his death.

Aside from being a prominent conservative activist who hosted conferences for young conservatives, Kirk was also a devout evangelical Christian who often talked about his faith when going to college campuses or giving a speech, and often referred to Scripture as a moral touchstone.

Kirk was assassinated Sep. 10 while speaking at an event in Utah by alleged killer Tyler Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder.

Attendance was "overflowing" pastor says

Craig Dyson, the head pastor of Convo Church in Reno, Nevada, who was also a friend of Kirk's, said church attendance was overflowing the Sunday after his death.

He told Sinclair Media's The National News Desk that church turnout was “unlike anything we’ve seen.”

"We were filled...overflowing,” Dyson told the news outlet. “We had more people give their life to Christ yesterday than we’ve ever had on a single Sunday, and it was absolutely incredible to watch."

The Catholic News Agency reported that mass attendance has been up on multiple college campuses since the death of Kirk.

Catholic nonprofit group Newman Ministry co-founder Matt Zerrusen said college Catholic leaders told him mass attendance has been up in multiple states.

“I have not talked to anyone who has not seen an increase in mass attendance,” he said, according to the Catholic News Agency. “Some schools are reporting increases of 15%.”

Users on social media with massive followings posted videos of mass church attendance the Sunday after Kirk died.

Social media influencers notice the burst of attendance

One individual with over half a million followers with the username @TONYxTWO, posted a video of him walking to church with the caption, "Charlie Kirk, look what you did. No parking. No parking at all. None. Had to park like 5 blocks away from church cause everyone wants to come now. Amen.”

The video has almost two million views on the social media platform, X.

The lead pastor at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, Ryan Visconti, told Fox News Digital that many people are mourning the loss of Kirk. "What I would encourage people to do is, you need to know the hope and the comfort that comes from Jesus," Visconti said. "That's where Charlie found hope, and that's where he got his strength from. And that's what he would want other people who are hurting to turn to in a time like this."

Attendance boost ignored by legacy media, but they take wary notice

In a news, not editorial column, about the religious implications by reference to politics, The New York Times did not mention the increased number of faithful returning — even if momentarily — to the flock.

It did give voice to concerns that "Amid widespread horror at the assassination, there are also now concerns that his death will be used to target Democratic organizations, liberal values and institutions already under siege."

But that sense of mission is seismic to his followers, especially the young generation that he helped draw into the embrace of conservative evangelism. For some, he is the most significant loss of a public figure they can remember.

Abigail DeJarnatt, the founder of Counteract USA, a Christian organization based in Arkansas, was quoted as saying that “There’s no space for apathetic Christianity anymore.” After Kirk’s death, she said, she had received several messages or questions about how to get more involved both politically and evangelically.

The paper also quoted Will Creeley, the legal director at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, who told the outlet that “I don’t think that either party has a complete grip on what will happen next, and I sure as hell don’t,” Mr. Creeley added.

