Ricky Hatton, former world boxing champion, dies

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Britain's Ricky Hatton, a 46-year-old former world boxing champion, was found dead at his home in the northwestern English town of Hyde, the British press agency Press Association reported Sunday.

The police reported that at the moment there are no elements to consider the death as suspicious.

"Police received a call to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 06H45 [05H45 GMT] today [Sunday], where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. At present, no suspicious circumstances are believed to be present," a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said in a statement.

Hatton won world titles in the super lightweight and welterweight categories, and his aggressive style made him one of the most popular British boxers of his generation, going on to face world stars in the ring such as Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

It was precisely the defeat against the Filipino in 2009 that was the beginning of his downfall.

In 2010, the nicknamed Hitman lost his license to fight after a newspaper published a video in which he was seen using cocaine.

Shortly before, Hatton had been diagnosed with depression and alcohol problems.

The boxer revealed that he suffered mental health problems after hanging up his gloves, although he announced in July that he would return to the ring for a professional fight against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai in December.

In 15 years as a pro, Hutton achieved 45 wins out of 48 fights.