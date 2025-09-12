Authorities release Tyler Robinson mugshot and details of his arrest

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de septiembre, 2025

The governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, identified Tyler Robinson as the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Thereupon, authorities disclosed images of the detainee's mug shot.

At a press conference Friday, Cox explained that a person in Robinson's entourage contacted authorities after the suspect told his family that he may have "committed an incident."

"We caught him. On the night of Sept. 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson contacted a family friend, who in turn contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office to inform them that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," Cox detailed during his appearance.

"Investigators interviewed a family member of Robinson, who stated that Robinson had become more political in recent years. The relative referenced a recent incident in which Robinson went to dinner before Sept. 10 and, in that conversation with another relative, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University. They talked about why they didn't like him and the views he had," the governor added.

Cox also said investigators found messages posted on social media by Robinson against Kirk, whom he defined as "a hate-filled person."

Anti-fascist messages engraved on the ammunition

Investigators also found the alleged ammunition that the killer had to kill Kirk and that he left behind after committing the murder.

On the bullets were engraved anti-fascist messages, such as, for example, "hey, fascist, catch" or "bella ciao," Cox told a news conference.

Trump calls for death penalty

Before Robinson's name was released as the detained suspect, President Donald Trump confirmed, in an interview on Fox News, that authorities had arrested a suspect in connection with Kirk's murder.

During his remarks, Trump called for the conservative activist's killer to be convicted with the death penalty.