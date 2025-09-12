Tucker Carlson is hosting a fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family with an initial contribution of $1,000,000

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 11 de septiembre, 2025

Host and political commentator Tucker Carlson announced that he organized a fundraiser for the family of activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10 during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

The fundraising effort is being led by digital marketing expert Neil Patel and kicked off with an initial contribution of $1,000,000 from Carlson's company, Alp Pouch, according to a statement posted on social media.

"We met Charlie Kirk when he was 18, through our friend Foster Friess, and have known him well since. He was an amazing person. It’s hard to find the right words in a moment like this or to understand exactly what’s happened. But in the meantime we want to do everything we can for Charlie’s widow Erika and their two small children. We’ve set up a GiveSendGo page on their behalf and are seeding it with $1 million from Alp Pouch. The link is below. Every dollar will go to Charlie's family at: givesendgo.com/inlovingmemoryofcharlie."

According to GiveSendGo, the fundraising goal of $5,000,000, combined with ALP's $1,000,000, has already raised a total of $1,564,354.

The murder of Kirk, a conservative activist known for driving political debate on college campuses and being a major figure in the MAGA movement, shocked the entire United States and the world, generating the pronouncement of all political sectors to advocate for the de-escalation of political violence, which has been increasingly painful and common in the United States.

Kirk, who left behind a wife and two young children, left a lasting legacy in the conservative world by serving as a major catalyst for the youth vote through Turning Point USA, an organization that has become the most influential conservative youth platform in the country.

At this time, the FBI has not apprehended Kirk's killer. However, the agency released two photos of a person of interest, indicating that the weapon likely used in the murder was an already identified high-powered rifle.

The FBI, in addition, posted a web page for the public to provide tips leading to the arrest of the killer. The agency is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who provides information critical to solving the case.