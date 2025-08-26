Trump to host 600,000 Chinese students amid negotiations with Beijing

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he will allow at least 600,000 Chinese students to study at U.S. universities. The statement comes amid ongoing trade talks with China.

Trump announced the move from the White House, signaling a potential thaw in U.S.-China relations following recent media coverage of escalating trade tariffs and restrictions on Chinese students.

"I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

The president assured that his administration will allow the students to enter: "It's very important, 600,000 students. It is very important. But we are going to get along with China."

"Aggressively revoke" visas for Chinese nationals Currently, about 270,000 Chinese students are enrolled at U.S. universities.



In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to "aggressively revoke" visas for Chinese nationals, particularly those affiliated with the Communist Party or involved in sensitive research.



Since then, Trump has shifted his stance, telling reporters in June that he has “always been in favor” of welcoming students from China.

Tariff war against Beijing's "monopoly"

Trump’s decision to allow student visas comes amid trade talks with the Chinese government. Earlier this year, the administration imposed a 145% tariff on all Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with a 125% tariff on U.S. exports.

In May, negotiators in Geneva agreed to pause the additional tariffs, but Trump has continued to warn of more sanctions if a final deal is not reached. Last week, he proposed a 200% tariff on Chinese-made magnets, citing what he described as Beijing’s “monopoly” on the global market.

Trump’s remarks on allowing Chinese students came just before a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who visited the White House this week.