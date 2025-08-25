Maluma praises El Salvador: 'We have a lot to learn' in Colombia

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de agosto, 2025

Colombian singer Juan Luis Londoño, popularly known as Maluma, performed this weekend at Jorge “El Mágico” González Stadium in El Salvador. The reggaeton star returned to the country after a decade and expressed his joy at the warm reception from the Central American audience.

The Paisa artist, known for hits like “Hawái,” “Felices los 4,” and “Sobrio,” thanked the audience for their warmth and used the stage to praise the social transformation the country has undergone in recent years.

"I am very happy about the situation El Salvador is going through. Congratulations. Since I arrived, the energy of the place feels beautiful, it feels incredible, the streets are clean, the people are loving and caring," Maluma said.

Without delving into politics, the singer also remarked that the progress in the nation led by Nayib Bukele could serve as an example for Colombia. "I have to tell you something. As a Colombian, we have a lot learn from our sister country Salvador."

Maluma returned to El Salvador just over 10 years after his last visit in 2015, which took place during the patron saint festivities in Apopa. The concert was part of his sixth international tour, the +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, which has taken him to European cities such as Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona (Spain), London (England) and Munich (Germany).