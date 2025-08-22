Trump did nothing inappropriate, Clinton did not go to the island and Epstein did not commit suicide: What Ghislaine Maxwell claims in the audios released by the Department of Justice

Published by Agustina Blanco 22 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in Friday published transcripts of interviews conducted with Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend and accomplice of the late Jeffrey Epstein. A fact that fulfills the President Donald Trump Administration's promise of transparency.

The interviews, conducted last month in Florida by Todd Blanche, deputy attorney general and former personal attorney for Donald Trump, reveal details about Maxwell's connections.

For his part, Attorney Blanche announced on his X account, “In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.”

In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025

What Maxwell said about Donald Trump



In the interview transcripts, Maxwell recalled learning about Trump and possibly meeting him for the first time in 1990, when his father, newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell, owned the New York Daily News.

"So in 1990, I had come over to New York, to help look at some of that. He was having some advertising issues with the New York Daily News. And in fact, I met -- I may have met Donald Trump at that time, because my father was friendly with him and liked him very much. And I think, should be said that he also very much liked Ivana, because she was also from Czechoslovakia where my dad was from. So I don't -- I don't remember if I did meet him or not in 1990 with my dad, but I knew that that's how I knew about, -- about Mr. Trump," to which Blanche asked, “and all of that was before you met Mr. Epstein,” and Maxwell replied that yes.

And later, Maxwell continued recounting her recollections:

“Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me. And I just want to say that I find -- I -- I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now. And I like him, and I've always liked him. So that is the sum and substance of my entire relationship with him.”

Regarding Mr. Epstein's relationship with Donald Trump, she replied, “I don't know how they met, and I don't know how they became friends. I certainly saw them together and I remember the few times I observed them together, but they were friendly. I mean, they seemed friendly.” And in that line she highlighted that she saw them together in social contexts, she does not remember any private context.

And, asked if she ever heard Mr. Epstein or anyone say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or anyone around her, Maxwell replied, “absolutely never, in any context.”

On former President Bill Clinton



Maxwell described Bill Clinton as a "truly extraordinary man” and a "fantastic ex-president," according to the transcript of the meetings.

She further claimed to have suggested to Epstein that he allow Clinton to use his private jumbo-jet to fly to multiple international destinations in Africa, Asia and Europe in the early 2000s, following the end of his presidency. Clinton, according to Maxwell, had no particular interest in Epstein beyond being able to use his plane. Along those lines, she noted, "They met because of me and the plane was because of me. I didn't see President Clinton being interested in Epstein. He was just a rich guy with the plane."

Clinton did not go to the Islands

On whether the ex-president had traveled to Little St. James (Epstein's private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands where Epstein's abuses allegedly occurred), Maxwell said the ex-president had never been there and would not have wanted to go, because he had no relationship with Epstein. "He never, absolutely never went. And I can be sure of that because there's no way he would have gone. I don't believe there's any way that he would've gone to the island had I not been there. Because I don't believe he had an independent friendship, if you will, with Epstein,” Maxwell told Blanche.

Maxwell says Epstein did not commit suicide



Another revealing fact in the interview is that Maxwell doesn't believe Epstein committed suicide. Along those lines, when Blanche asked if she believed that Epstein did not die by suicide, she replied that “I do not believe he died by suicide, no.”

Blanche elaborated on that and asked why someone would kill him in jail, and Maxwell replied that “in prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay -- somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary.” And in that regard, Maxwell asserted that Epstein's death was related to mismanagement by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).