New York: At least 3 dead and 8 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn bar

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de agosto, 2025

Three people were killed and eight others were injured after gunmen fired shots at a bar in Brooklyn early Sunday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

According to Fox5, police officers went to Franklin Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, after receiving information about a shooting inside the Taste of the City Lounge bar shortly before 3:30 am (local time).

Upon arrival, authorities found 11 people with gunshot wounds: 8 men and three women, ranging in age from 27 to 61 years old.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene: a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and another of unknown age.

The remaining eight victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fox5.

Police say several men with guns fired at least 36 times inside the crowded club following an alleged dispute. The suspects remain at large.