Pennsylvania: Explosion at steel plant leaves at least one dead, two missing and several injured

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de agosto, 2025

An explosion reported on Monday at a steel plant in Pennsylvania has left one dead, two missing and several injured so far, local media reported.

"At this time, authorities can confirm that there has been one fatality (...) and two people are believed to be missing and several people have been treated for additional injuries," Allegheny county police in the state of Pennsylvania confirmed to AFP.

For his part, the state's governor, Josh Shapiro, posted a message on X in which he mentions "an explosion that occurred this morning" at the Clairton Coke Works plant, owned by US Steel, located about 15 miles from Pittsburgh.

"The incident is still ongoing and those nearby should follow instructions from local authorities," he wrote.

According to various media reports, some of those injured may still be in the rubble.