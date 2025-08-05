VA proposes to eliminate a rule that allowed abortions in its hospitals

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) filed a proposal Monday to reverse a rule imposed in 2022 that allowed the veterans health care system to provide abortions in limited circumstances, even in states where the procedure is banned. With this measure, the VA seeks to restore restrictions that were in place for more than two decades, reaffirming its commitment not to spend public funds on pregnancy terminations.

The rule in question was introduced by the Biden Administration after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and allowed VA hospitals to perform abortions in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother's life. Now, the department believes that decision was "legally questionable" and applied without due process. According to the official document, the proposal is intended to align VA policy with the principles established by Congress and protect the integrity of federal funds.

Return to a more restrictive policy Between 1999 and 2022, the VA almost completely excluded both abortions and abortion counseling from its medical coverage for veterans and their eligible family members. That approach was altered by the previous administration, which justified the change as a response to new legal scenarios after the fall of Roe.

The new proposal aims to return to the original policy, eliminating access to abortions within VA facilities, regardless of state laws. The final rule could be adopted after the close of the public comment period next Sept. 3.





Pro-life movement applauds, pro-abortion groups reject.

Pro-life organizations such as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America hailed the VA's announcement as a victory. In a statement, they asserted that the rule imposed by Biden turned veterans hospitals into abortion centers, violating the will of the American people. "Thankfully, this injustice is now corrected," they noted.

In contrast, pro-abortion groups criticized the decision. Planned Parenthood, one of the most active abortion advocacy organizations, denounced what it sees as a rollback in access to medical services.