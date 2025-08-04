Iconic St. Louis couple gets AR-15 rifle back five years after confronting BLM supporters

The McCloskeys during the Defend Our Second Amendment campaign. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2025

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the iconic couple who in 2020 confronted BLM protesters with guns in front of their property, have successfully recovered their AR-15 rifle after a long legal battle.

On Friday, Mark McCloskey announced on X that the gun had been returned after more than five years.

"It only took 3 lawsuits, 2 trips to the Court of Appeals and 1,847 days, but I got my AR15 back!" stated McCloskey.

"We defended our home, were persecuted by the left, smeared by the press, and threatened with death, but we never backed down," he added.

In another post, Mark McCloskey uploaded a video showing him retrieving the gun at a police station.

"That gun may have only been worth $1,500 or something, and it cost me a lot of time and a lot of effort to get it back, but you have to do that," McCloskey told Fox News Digital, adding that he owns other guns. "You have to let them know that you will never back down, you'll never give up."

Mark McCloskey also said he expects to soon get back a gun that was seized from him during the 2020 incident.

"Each and every one of us owns a personal responsibility for our freedom and our democratic republic," McCloskey said.