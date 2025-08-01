Chaos and devastation in New York after rain and flash floods

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de agosto, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued emergency statements Thursday urging New Yorkers to stay indoors in the face of heavy rains that left streets flooded and subway stations affected in several parts of the city.

"The public is urged to avoid all unnecessary driving effective July 31, 2025, 3 p.m. to Friday, August 1, 8 a.m. and to use public transportation wherever possible. Members of the public who must drive to an emergency shall use extreme caution," the city of New York explained on its official website.

The rain affected travel in the state. According to Reuters, the state's eight major airports recorded more than 1,000 flight suspensions due to the weather. In addition, videos were posted on social media showing vehicles immersed in the flooding.

Meanwhile, local media outlets like ABC7 explained that at least 110 people were evacuated from an LIRR train in Bayside, Queens, by the MTA and FDNY due to flooding. Passengers remained on board for about an hour before being assisted.