At least 25 hospitalized after 'significant' turbulence on Delta flight

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de julio, 2025

Delta Air Lines reported that flight DL56, flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after it encountered significant turbulence en route. At least 25 people were hospitalized for evaluation after the event.

In that regard, the company detailed that the aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). He explained that medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate passengers and crew.

In addition, the company detailed that 25 of the people on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. However, the airline did not detail the reasons that led to the hospitalization of the people or how they are doing.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs," the company explained in a brief statement.