Tsunami warnings are reduced across the country, but remain in effect in South America

Published by Santiago Ospital 30 de julio, 2025

All tsunami warnings have been suppressed across the country. That is, there is no longer imminent danger, although dangerous surges and currents may occur in some areas, as first reported by CNN. Alarms had been raised hours after an earthquake in Russia, which produced tsunami fears from Hawaii to Chile.

"The threat of a major tsunami has passed," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in statements collected by TheBlaze. On the alerts that remain active, he said they anticipated they would have "minimum impact."

"Evacuations canceled for Oahu," the Department of Emergency Management on the state's most populous island had warned shortly before in recent hours. "Remain cautious in or near the water. Widespread flooding is NOT expected. Stay away from beaches, shorelines, and out of the ocean."

Hawaii County followed suit, though it urged caution when returning home and warned that beaches remain closed:

Hours earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center downgraded the statewide tsunami advisory to a warning. "Dangerous conditions are still possible in near-shore waters within the Hawaiian Islands. Use extreme caution when near or on the water," Oahu authorities warned.

Global impact



The 8.8-magnitude tremor that struck Russia on Tuesday was among the 10 strongest in history, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Russian authorities reported minor injuries, but no deaths.

In the Kuril Islands, some 200 miles from the earthquake's epicenter, a tsunami inundated the port of Svero-Kurilsk. Waves exceeded four meters, reaching a quarter mile into the shore.

Japan initially issued an evacuation alert for nearly 2 million people, but on Wednesday night the weather agency downgraded the warning for the Ibaraki and Wakayama regions, according to AFP.

A woman was killed in Japan when she drove her car off a cliff while trying to evacuate one of the areas under alert, local media reported.

Double natural catastrophe in Russia



Hours after the earthquake on Russian soil, a volcano in the far east of the country erupted.

"The Klyuchevskaya volcano is erupting right now," the Russian Geophysical Service wrote on Telegram. "Red-hot lava is observed flowing down the western slope. A powerful glow above the volcano and explosions."

It is the highest volcano in Eurasia at roughly 15,600 feet. It is part of the thirty or so active volcanoes on the Kamchatka peninsula, a practically uninhabited territory.

America on alert



In addition to the United States, several countries in the Americas have called for the evacuation of coastal areas. In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum assured in the morning that there had been no damage. Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil reported, however, that conditions remained dangerous.

"The event of groundswell in the Mexican Pacific coasts is still active: from Chiapas to Sinaloa, including the Gulf of California, Islas Marías, Baja California Sur and the Revillagigedo Islands," it warned. "Waves of between 6 and 8 feet are expected, with rip currents." Ports were closed.

Chilean authorities also asked to take shelter. Peru closed 65 of its 121 ports. In Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama, authorities asked to avoid activities in the water.