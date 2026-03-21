Graham proposes withdrawing military bases from allies that do not cooperate in conflict with Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de marzo, 2026

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, asked President Donald Trump to evaluate the permanence of U.S. military bases in allied countries that do not allow their use in operations linked to the conflict with Iran. The proposal comes amid tensions with European partners over their limited collaboration in the war.

Graham reiterated his approach following comments from Trump himself, who considered the concern valid. The senator insisted that Washington shouldreconsider its military presencein territories where the use of facilities is not authorized in a context of international crisis.

"We should consider removing U.S. bases from countries who won’t let us fly from them as we confront the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism who has been hellbent on developing a nuclear weapon and was extremely close to achieving that goal," he said.

Tensions with NATO allies security in the Strait of Ormuz. The blockade and attacks on ships and energy infrastructure have impacted global markets, driving up fuel prices.

Trump requested military support from several countries, including sending warships, without obtaining commitments so far. This lack of response has fueled criticism from Republican sectors toward NATO allies.



The approach comes as the United States seeks backing to ensure. The blockade and attacks on ships and energy infrastructure have impacted global markets, driving up fuel prices.Trump requested military support from several countries, including sending warships, without obtaining commitments so far. This lack of response has fueled criticism from Republican sectors toward NATO allies.

Divergent positions in Europe

The United Kingdom authorized the use of its bases for "defensive" actions against Iranian targets related to threats in the strait, although Trump considered the decision late.

For its part, Spain made clear at the start of the conflict that it would not allow the use of bases under its sovereignty for operations outside the terms of its international agreements. Graham called that refusal unacceptable within a historic alliance and suggested moving military assets to countries that are willing to cooperate.