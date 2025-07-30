Arizona: Former Democratic state senator Alfredo Gutierrez dies

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de julio, 2025

Former Arizona state senator for the Democratic Party Alfredo Gutierrez died at 79. He suffered from esophageal cancer.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs confirmed Gutierrez's death, sending a message of condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Alfredo Gutierrez was a trailblazer for justice whose voice shaped Arizona for decades. From leading student protests to championing migrant rights, his work opened doors for countless families. As a leader in the State Senate, Alfredo shaped state policy and was pivotal in the creation and development of critical agencies like DES and AHCCCS that have assisted countless Arizonans. I was honored to work with him to advance opportunities for all Arizonans. His legacy will continue to guide us for years to come. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Hobbs wrote on X.

For 14 years he was a member of the Arizona state Senate, where he became both minority and majority leader.

In addition, he was a candidate for governor of Arizona for the Democratic Party.