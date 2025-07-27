Smoke from Canadian wildfires billows over New York City

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de julio, 2025

Officials reported smoke from wildfires in Canada affecting New York City this Sunday. The air quality health advisory is estimated to expire overnight.

"A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation," the National Weather Service explained.

Similarly, authorities asked affected communities to limit their activities due to air quality. They mainly referred to children and adults "with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician."

According to local media outlets, such as The New York Times, some areas of the city scored 136 on the Air Quality Index on Saturday. Parts of Massachusetts and New Jersey were also under air quality alerts Saturday.

For several weeks, smoke generated by wildfires in Canada has been drifting across the border into the United States.