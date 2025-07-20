Canadian girl for whom an Amber Alert was activated in New York was found dead: Her father is under scrutiny

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de julio, 2025

A 9-year-old girl who had been reported abducted in upstate New York was found dead Sunday in a devastating turn of events that has put the spotlight on the child's father, who initially reported her missing.

Melina Galanis Frattolin, a Canadian citizen, was last seen Saturday night in the vicinity of Exit 22 off I-87 near Lake George. Her father, Luciano Frattolin, alerted authorities of a suspected abduction around 9:58 p.m., prompting the New York State Police to immediately activate an Amber Alert and deploy an extensive search operation.

Changes in the initial version and tragic discovery

As the investigations progressed, the agents detected "inconsistencies" in the father's testimony and in the chronology he provided about the events. Shortly thereafter, Melina was found lifeless in the town of Ticonderoga, about 35 miles from where she had allegedly disappeared.

In an official statement, the State Police made it clear that "there is no indication that a kidnapping has occurred" and added that there is no threat to the general population. However, no details have been given on the cause of the minor's death, nor have any suspects been formally presented, although the focus of the investigation appears to be on the family environment.

Alarming disappearance and police deployment The initial alert described Melina as a girl with brown eyes and brown hair, who, at the time of her disappearance, was wearing a black and white striped T-shirt, light-colored shorts and white Adidas sneakers. She was last seen near a white van, although the identity of the driver or possible companions has not been confirmed.



The case generated an immediate response from law enforcement in both New York and Canada due to the seriousness of the initial report. Police had warned that the minor could be in “imminent danger of serious bodily harm or even death.”

Next steps

A press conference is scheduled for this Monday, July 21, where authorities are expected to provide more information on the course of the investigation. Until then, the case remains open and under strict review.

This tragic outcome has shocked both the local community and public opinion. Uncertainty about how the girl died and unanswered questions about her father's actions keep the focus on the outcome of the police investigation.