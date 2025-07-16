Report: Man arrested for allegedly shooting to death 'American Idol' supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de julio, 2025

Robin Kaye, a supervisor for American Idol, and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were allegedly shot to death in their California home by a burglar who was arrested just hours later, according to a police report.

The prime suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boordarian, was arrested in connection with the deaths of the couple, who were each shot in the head in separate rooms of their multimillion-dollar Encino home, according to an ABC 7 report.

The outlet reported that detectives believe Boordarian had no prior connection to the victims and was simply attempting to burglarize their Los Angeles home when he was confronted by the couple.

Police sources said the suspect was in the house for about 30 minutes before the couple returned home.

Investigators also stated that there is no indication the burglary was connected to any larger criminal network, describing the incident as isolated. Authorities noted that the slain couple’s $4.5 million home was among the largest—and reportedly most secure—properties in the neighborhood.

The couple was allegedly killed by a burglar.Screenshot/ YouTube ABC 7

A confusing tip

Just days earlier, authorities had responded to two separate calls reporting a possible burglary at the Encino residence but left after finding no signs of forced entry. However, according to ABC7, surveillance footage from the home later appeared to show the suspect entering the property that same afternoon.

Additionally, earlier in the week, aerial footage circulated by news outlets showed a sliding glass door at the mansion had been shattered. It remains unclear whether police conducted a search of the home before or after Kaye and Deluca were killed.