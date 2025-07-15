Colorado: Democratic prosecutor facing termination for dismissing charges against trans who attempted to abduct a minor

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de julio, 2025

Colorado's 18th Judicial District Attorney, Democrat Amy Padden, could soon be ousted after dismissing charges against Solomon Galligan, an alleged transgender sex offender accused of trying to abduct an 11-year-old minor while at recess at his school located in the city of Aurora.

State officials, led by Republican Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, initiated proceedings for Padden's removal.

"An effort to terminate [Padden] is already underway and will begin as early as this week," Jurinsky said, in remarks collected by the New York Post. "The conduct of the 18th DA over the past six months is beyond deplorable. This is simply the icing on the cake."

"The progressive attitude will not be tolerated. While certain state laws highlight deeper issues in the state of Colorado, Amy Padden will be recalled for her part in not upholding the laws and punishing criminals," added the Republican councilwoman.

The decision by Padden's office to want to drop criminal charges against Galligan is motivated by an examination the defendant underwent, which found him to be "mentally incompetent to stand trial." He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, his sister claimed.

The events occurred in April 2024. According to security camera footage, a group of children were playing at recess at Black Forest Hills Elementary School when Galligan approached them and attempted to kidnap one.

Upon seeing him, the children began screaming for help and Galligan fled the scene, although he was arrested hours later. According to the children's testimonies, the defendant smelled of alcohol and had a trace of white powder on his face.