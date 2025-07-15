Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen from car in Atlanta

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de julio, 2025

Beyoncé was robbed, and the suspect is still at large. Several flash drives containing unreleased music by the singer as well as plans related to her concerts were taken last week from a car in Atlanta, police said Monday.

The items were stolen from a rental car used by Beyoncé's choreographer and a dancer on July 8, two days before the pop star kicked off the Atlanta leg of her Cowboy Carter tour, according to an incident report.

Choreographer Christopher Grant, 37, told police that when he returned to the car he found the rear window smashed and his luggage stolen.

Inside were multiple flash drives that "contained watermarked music, footage plans for a show and past and future set lists," according to the officers' report.

Also missing were a laptop, headphones and several pieces of luxury clothing.

Police are investigating the case but have made no arrests

Police investigated an area where the computer and headphones had emitted location signals, but the report did not mention that any items were recovered.

Atlanta authorities disclosed in a statement that an arrest warrant had been issued for an unidentified suspect who remains at large.

Beyoncé wrapped up her four-night concert run in Atlanta on Monday and will conclude the Cowboy Carter tour in late July in Las Vegas. The tour began in April, after the artist won her first Grammy for Album of the Year with the country music album that gave the tour its name.