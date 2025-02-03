Beyoncé, Shakira, Kendrick Lamar and more: Grammy winners 2025

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

The music industry's most prestigious awards celebrate their 67th edition with a gala dedicated to recognizing the best in international music. This Sunday, the Recording Academy awards the most outstanding artists of the past year, following a selection process that considered works released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

The big favorites of the night

Among the most prominent names were three U.S. artists, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, who are competing in several of the most important categories.

Beyoncé topped the list with 11 nominations, consolidating her position as the artist with the most nominations in the awards' history.

Grammy 2025 winners and nominations:

Story developing...

Recording of the Year

- The Beatles - "Now and Then"

- Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"

- Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

- Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

- Charli XCX - "360″

- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

- Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Album of the Year

- Andre 3000 - "New Blue Sun"

- Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

- Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

- Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

- Charli XCX - "Brat"

- Jacob Collier - "Djesse Vol. 4"

- Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"

- Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the Year

- Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"

- Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

- Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

- Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

- Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Best New Artist

- Benson Boone

- Doechii

- Chappell Roan

- Khruangbin

- Raye

- Sabrina Carpenter

- Shaboozey

- Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, non-classical

- Alissia

- Dan Nigro

- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

- Ian Fitchuk

- Mustard

Composer of the Year, non-classical

- Amy Allen

- Edgar Barrera

- Jessi Alexander

- Jessie Jo Dillon

- Raye

Best Pop Performance, Solo

- Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"

- Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

- Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

- Charli XCX - "Apple"

- Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Best Pop Performance, Duo or Group

- Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica - "The Boy Is Mine - Remix"

- Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - "Levii's Jeans"

- Charli XCX and Billie Eilish - "Guess"

- Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - "Us"

- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

- Ariana Grande - "Eternal Sunshine"

- Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

- Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

- Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"

- Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

- Disclosure - "She's Gone, Dance On"

- Four Tet - "Loved"

- Fred Again and Baby Keem - "Leavemealone"

- Justice & Tame Impala - "Neverender"

- Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - "Witchy"

Best Dance Pop Recording

- Ariana Grande - "Yes, And?"

- Billie Eilish - "L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"

- Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"

- Madison Beer - "Make You Mine"

- Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

- Charli XCX - "Brat"

- Four Tet - "Three"

- Justice - "Hyperdrama"

- Kaytranada - "Timeless"

- Zedd - "Telos"

Best remix recording

- Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

- Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

- Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

- Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Rock Song

- The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

- Green Day - "Dilemma"

- Idles - "Gift Horse"

- Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

- St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

Best Rock Album

- The Black Crowes - "Happiness Bastards"

- Fontaines D.C. - "Romance"

- Green Day - "Saviors"

- Idles - "Tangk"

- Jack White - "No Name"

- Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

- The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"

Best Alternative Album

- Brittany Howard - "What Now"

- Clairo - "Charm"

- Kim Gordon - "The Collective"

- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - "Wild God"

- St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming"

Best R&B Performance

- Chris Brown - "Residuals"

- Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

- Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"

- Muni Long - "Made for Me (Live on BET)"

- SZA - "Saturn"

Best R&B song

- Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

- Kehlani - "After Hours"

- Muni Long - "Ruined Me"

- SZA - "Saturn"

- Tems - "Burning"

Best Progressive R&B Album

- AverySunshine - "So Glad to Know You"

- Childish Gambino - "Bando Stone and the New World"

- Durand Bernarr - "En Route"

- Kehlani - "Crash"

- NxWorries - "Why Lawd?"

Best R&B Album

- Chris Brown - "11:11" (Deluxe)

- Lalah Hathaway - "Vantablack"

- Lucky Daye - "Algorithm"

- Muni Long - "Revenge"

- Usher - "Coming Home"

Best Rap Song

- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

- Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

- Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"

- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti - "Carnival"

Best Rap Album

- Common & Pete Rock - "The Auditorium Vol. 1"

- Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

- Eminem - "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)"

- Future & Metro Boomin - "We Don't Trust You"

- J. Cole - "Might Delete Later"

Best Country Song

- Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"

- Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

- Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"

- Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Best Country Album

- Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

- Chris Stapleton - "Higher"

- Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

- Lainey Wilson - "Whirlwind"

- Post Malone - "F-1 Trillion"

- Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy"

- Maggie Rose - "No One Gets Out Alive"

- Sarah Jarosz - "Polaroid Lovers"

- Sierra Ferrell - "Trail of Flowers"

- T Bone Burnett - "The Other Side"

- Waxahatchee - "Tigers Blood"

Best Folk Album

- Adrianne Lenker - "Bright Future"

- American Patchwork Quartet - "American Patchwork Quartet"

- Aoife O'Donovan - "All My Friends"

- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - "Woodland"

- Madi Diaz - "Weird Faith"

Best Latin Pop Album

- Anitta - "Funk Generation"

- Kali Uchis - "ORQUÍDEAS"

- Kany Garcia - "Garcia"

- Luis Fonsi - "El Viaje"

- Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

Best Urban Music Album

- Bad Bunny - "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana"

- Feid - "Ferxxocalipsis"

- J Balvin - "Rayo"

- Young Miko - "Att."

Best Latin/Alternative Rock Album

- Cimafunk - "Pa' Tu Cuerpa"

- El David Aguilar - "Compita del Destino"

- Mon Laferte - "Autopoiética"

- Nathy Peluso - "Grasa"

- Rawayana - "¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?"

Best movie soundtrack

- London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper

Best Film Musical

- American Symphony - Jon Batiste

- June - June Carter Cash

- Kings From Queens - Run DMC

- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple - Steven Van Zandt

- The Greatest Night In Pop - various artists

Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media

-Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

- Various Artists - The Color Purple

- Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

- Various Artists - Saltburn

- Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Best Soundtrack Album for Visual Media

- Kris Bowers - "The Color Purple"

- Hans Zimmer - "Dune: Part Two"

- Laura Karpman - "American Fiction"

- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - "Shōgun"

- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - "Challengers"

Best Music Video

- A$AP Rocky - "Tailor Swif"

- Charli XCX - "360"

- Eminem - "Houdini"

- Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"