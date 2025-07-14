Milwaukee man pleads guilty to carrying concealed handgun near Republican National Convention

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de julio, 2025

Donnell Tinsley, now 22, pleaded guilty July 3 to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon near the Republican National Convention.

Similarly, it was learned that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Marisabel Cabrera, a former Democratic state representative, sentenced him to 26 days in jail, according to court records reviewed by the AP.

Federal agents arrested Tinsley on the first day of the convention in July 2024, while he was walking near the event's security area.

The man, according to the police report, was wearing black pants and a ski mask, and was carrying a black tactical backpack. Inside the backpack, officers found an AK-47-type pistol.

Tinsley's arrest occurred just two days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At the time, Trump was a candidate for the presidency and was elected at the November polls.