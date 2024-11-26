Court refuses to review Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's defense's request to review her case to get the sex trafficking conviction of the former partner of child molester Jeffrey Epstein overturned.

Specifically, the three judges on the court's panel rejected the reasons Maxwell gave for having her case reviewed.

However, Epstein's accomplice will appeal to the Supreme Court, despite the fact that the highest court has no obligation to involve itself in this case.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 for five counts of sex trafficking and participation in a criminal network. She began serving her sentence in 2017, when the Epstein investigation focused on her. She is incarcerated in a low-security facility located in Tallahassee, Fla.