Indianapolis: Shooting leaves at least two dead and seven wounded

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de julio, 2025

Indianapolis Police reported that at least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting in the city early Saturday morning. The event occurred after Independence Day celebrations.

"At least 7 people have been injured, including two who have died as a result of this shooting. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the officers and first responders who responded to the scene," police wrote in a statement.

Authorities explained that the wounded were transported to hospitals. The shooting occurred around 1:27 a.m. local time at West Market Street and North Illinois Street. According to an AFP report, at least three of the victims are minors.

The incident is under investigation.