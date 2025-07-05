Voz media US Voz.us
Indianapolis: Shooting leaves at least two dead and seven wounded

The shooting occurred around 1:27 a.m. local time at West Market Street and North Illinois Street.

Shooting in IndianaScreenshot YouTube WTHR.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Indianapolis Police reported that at least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting in the city early Saturday morning. The event occurred after Independence Day celebrations.

"At least 7 people have been injured, including two who have died as a result of this shooting. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the officers and first responders who responded to the scene," police wrote in a statement.

Authorities explained that the wounded were transported to hospitals. The shooting occurred around 1:27 a.m. local time at West Market Street and North Illinois Street. According to an AFP report, at least three of the victims are minors.

The incident is under investigation.

tracking