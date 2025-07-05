Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de julio, 2025

Actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56. The news was confirmed in a brief statement posted on the official Nip/Tuck Facebook page.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, told Deadline this Friday that her husband "passed away peacefully this week, after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," his wife said.

McMahon, who is also survived by his daughter, Madison “Maddy” McMahon, was born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968. He rose to international fame for his role in the influential FX series Nip/Tuck. He also portrayed Dr. Doom in the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s and starred in CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted.