Texas: FBI conducts largest raid against Anti-Tren gang members

Published by Virginia Martínez 3 de julio, 2025

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei reported that at least 16 illegal immigrants were arrested in the Houston area on drug and weapons trafficking charges. The arrests followed an FBI operation targeting alleged members or associates of the transnational criminal organization known as Anti-Tren.

The charges allege that Anti-Tren is a criminal organization made up almost exclusively of former members and associates of the Tren de Aragua (TdA). According to the Justice Department, like the TdA, Anti-Tren seeks to preserve and protect its power and territory, as well as safeguard its members and associates, “through attempted murder, other acts of violence, and threats of murder.”

Two criminal complaints charge 14 Anti-Tren members and associates with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. Additional individuals face various firearms-related charges.

According to the allegations, two groups agreed to transport one-kilogram quantities of cocaine, receiving $15,000 per load, with each group accepting half of the payment upfront.

“The Southern District’s twin priorities are securing our border and eradicating violent crime. This case touches on both,” said Ganjei.

"Operation Take Back America means going on the offensive against transnational criminal organizations to ensure that they cannot take root in our community and endanger public safety. SDTX is going to be unapologetic in carrying out that mission," the prosecutor added.

Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI’s Houston Field Office stated that this is the largest operation targeting suspected Anti-Tren members and associates conducted by the FBI to date.

"These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded. Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice," Williams said.

If convicted, they will face life imprisonment and fines of up to $10 million.