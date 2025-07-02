Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: judge denies bail and sentencing is scheduled, for now, for October 3

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts and kneels in the courtroom after hearing the sentence . AP / Cordon Press

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail Wednesday to rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs after his defense sought his release following a mixed verdict in his trial for sex-trafficking and prostitution-related offenses.

The jury, after seven weeks of trial and just over two days of deliberations, found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but acquitted him of the more serious charges of unlawful association and sex trafficking.

Combs' defense, requested bail of one million dollars, offering the surrender of his passport and arguing that he was not a flight risk. However, Judge Subramanian rejected the request, ordering that Combs remain in jail until the reading of the sentence.

In that line the magistrate noted, "It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger”.

Regarding the day of sentencing remained for October 3, however, Subramanian, indicated that he would consider a defense request for an earlier date.

The decision was made hours after the verdict was announced, a moment that Combs, his family members and his legal team celebrated as a partial victory due to the acquittal of the most severe charges that were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The jury reached agreement on four of the five counts the day before, but needed an additional day to resolve the more divisive racketeering conspiracy (racketeering association) charge.

Combs was ultimately acquitted of that charge, as well as two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, related to victims identified as Cassie Ventura and "Jane," both ex-girlfriends of the singer.

But he was found guilty of counts 3 and 5, which charged him with transportation for prostitution, linked to both Ventura, "Jane" and commercial sex workers.