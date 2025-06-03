Wildfires in Canada affect US air quality

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2025

Officials have reported at least 204 wildfires in Canada. Some of the largest fires in the neighboring country have started to affect air quality in the United States.

Against this backdrop, U.S. officials announced the deployment of 150 federal firefighters to Canada to help combat the escalating wildfire threat.

"Firefighters and support personnel from several U.S. federal wildland fire agencies are preparing to assist in Alberta and Manitoba. Resources include a complex incident management team, fireline management personnel, and several interagency hotshot crews," the National Interagency Fire Centre detailed.

According to reports, the fires that claimed the lives of two people in Manitoba have affected air quality in both Canada and the United States for several days. A statewide alert has been issued for the entire state of Minnesota in effect until noon Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency, through AirNow, released tracking maps indicating unhealthy air quality levels in much of Minnesota, as well as parts of southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa during Tuesday morning.