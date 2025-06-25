The man who aided the terrorist who attacked a California fertility clinic dies in custody

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de junio, 2025

Daniel Jongyon Park, accused by federal authorities of providing the chemicals used in the bombing of a fertility clinic in California, died Tuesday while in custody in Los Angeles.

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Park, who was 32, was found unconscious around 7:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.

According to the MDC, facility employees attempted to save him by performing "resuscitation maneuvers" and requesting emergency medical assistance, but Park was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at a hospital.

Park had been arrested earlier this month at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, just after returning from Poland, where authorities tracked him down following the attack.

According to the prosecution, the 32-year-old man sent 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate to Guy Bartkus, the alleged material terrorist of the bombing perpetrated last May 17 against the American Reproductive Centers, in Palm Springs, California. Days before the explosion, Park had ordered an additional 90 pounds of the same chemical, which was also sent to Bartkus.

According to investigations, the terrorist attack that left one dead and several injured was perpetrated mainly because of the anti-natalist beliefs of the perpetrators.

Antinatalism is a fringe ideology, with very few adherents, that rejects human procreation. For this reason, the attackers chose a compound that offered treatments such as in vitro fertilization and egg freezing as their target.

The alleged perpetrator, Bartkus, 25, was killed in the blast. Park's arrest followed a brief stay in Poland, to which he fled after the attack he allegedly helped coordinate and carry out. Upon being located by Polish authorities, Park attempted to self-harm before being deported to the United States.

At this time, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has not specified the cause of Park's death and has indicated that the case remains under investigation.