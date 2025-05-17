Palm Springs bomb blast that left one dead and four injured is confirmed as an act of terrorism

The American Reproductive Centers clinic was severely affected by the explosion AFP

Published by Sabrina MartinEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de mayo, 2025

This Saturday morning, an explosion was reported at a reproductive health center in Palm Springs, California, leaving one person dead, at least four injured and severe property damage, authorities said.

Hours after the attack, the FBI confirmed that the explosion was an "intentional" act of terrorism.

“Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism,” Akil Davis, deputy director of the FBI's Los Angeles office, stated. Authorities have already identified a person of interest in the case, although Davis avoided providing further details, noting that the investigation is ongoing. He also assured that there is no active threat to the community.

Davis said the FBI believes the attack was directed against the fertility clinic.

The event occurred shortly before 11 a.m. local time at American Reproductive Centers, located at 1199 North Indian Canyon Drive, local authorities confirmed in a community alert.

Fire and police crews responded to reports of an explosion, the cause of which has not yet been determined. Local media, such as NBC Palm Springs, reported that it was a car explosion, although the origin of the incident was not officially confirmed.

According to witnesses, the explosion was felt several miles away and caused visible damage to nearby businesses. Images circulated on social media showed shattered windows at a nearby store and products scattered on the ground due to the force of the blast.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, owner of the fertility clinic, said police told him that a vehicle had exploded in a parking lot near the building.

Abdallah also confirmed that no one was in the clinic at the time and that the blast did not affect the facility's in vitro fertilization lab, so all of its embryos were safe.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, reported through his official channels that he had already been notified of the incident and that his team is coordinating with the state's Office of Emergency Services to support the response.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents were working to obtain more information about the accident.

“Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable,” the attorney general stated on X.