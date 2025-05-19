Suspected Palm Springs bomber identified

Published by Santiago Ospital 19 de mayo, 2025

The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old California resident, as the prime suspect in the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

Bartkus died when the explosive device he allegedly built went off. While the motive is still under investigation, authorities said he showed signs of "nihilistic ideations." Sources close to the case told CBS that Bartkus had stated he was strongly against bringing people into the world against their will.

Among the evidence being analyzed, the FBI is "tracking a possible manifesto," according to Akil Davis, deputy director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. The local Los Angeles Times reported that a website linked to the bombing called for "a war against pro-lifers" and explained the reasons behind the decision "to bomb an IVF building or clinic."

Davis said the suspect lived in Twentynine Palms, home to a Marine training base that’s considered the largest in the world. Some residents were evacuated while the FBI searched the area, which they now say is clear of any risk.

The explosion damaged several buildings and injured four people, all of whom have since been released. The only fatality was Bartkus, who had planned to livestream the attack and was found near a silver 2010 Ford Fusion sedan.

Officer Davis described the attack as “probably the largest bombing scene we’ve had in Southern California” and added, “we were able to save all of the embryos at this facility.” He summed it up with, “Good guys one, bad guys zero.”