Man arrested in connection with California reproductive clinic attack

Published by Virginia Martínez 4 de junio, 2025

(AFP) A man has been arrested in connection with the explosion at an assisted reproduction clinic in California in mid-May that killed the attacker, the FBI said Wednesday.

The attack targeted a medical reproductive center in Palm Springs, northeast of Los Angeles. The explosion caused massive property damage at the community center and the death of Guy Bartkus, 25, who was responsible for the attack.

Authorities arrested at a New York airport the American Daniel Park, 32, suspected of "providing material support to a terrorist."

Park was federally charged with providing about 122 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, a fuel commonly used to make homemade bombs, said Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for central California.

Park and Bartkus shared an "extreme, pro-mortalist, anti-natalist, anti-life ideology," Essayli said.

"They don't believe people should exist," Akil Davis, heading the FBI in Los Angeles, noted.

For that reason, authorities believe the Palm Springs reproductive clinic was targeted in the attack.

Authorities believe Park and Bartkus met on Internet forums because of their similar ideologies.

Park reportedly traveled from Seattle, Washington to Twentynine Palms, California earlier this year to experiment in Bartkus' garage, according to investigations.

After the bombing, Park fled to Poland, where he was arrested by law enforcement under U.S. request.

Upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport, Park was detained by U.S. authorities on Tuesday.

U.S. authorities have called the explosion, which left four injured, "an act of terrorism."