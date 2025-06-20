UK: Chris Brown pleads not guilty in assault case

Chris Brown, on his way out of a U.K. courtroom. AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de junio, 2025

(AFP) American R&B singer Chris Brown, the former partner of Rihanna, pleaded not guilty on Friday before a London, United Kingdom, court. He is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm during an assault at a nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old artist, is accused, among other charges, of hitting music producer Abraham "Abe" Diaw with a bottle. He was arrested in mid-May in Manchester and released a few days later after posting bail of about $6.6 million, allowing him to begin his international concert tour.

Brown, who would have forfeited this bail if he did not show up for the hearing, arrived an hour before its start at London's Southwark Criminal Court wearing glasses and a navy blue suit.

"Not guilty, your honor," he told the judge, after giving his name and date of birth, at a hearing where several of the singer's supporters took seats in the courtroom.

Another hearing is scheduled for July 11, ahead of the trial that should begin on Oct. 26, 2026 and last between five and seven days.

The artist was able to start his international tour, which began on June 8 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and includes performances in the United Kingdom, including one on Saturday in London, before continuing it in the United States.

Winner of two Grammy Awards

Brown, known for the hits "Run It!" and "Kiss Kiss," is a two-time Grammy Award winner with a significant history of allegations of violence. He was arrested on May 13, before his release on bail on May 21, for alleged assault at the Tape nightclub in the exclusive Mayfair district of central London.

Another American, Omololu Akinlolu, 38, who is also on trial in the case, also pleaded not guilty at Friday's hearing in London.

Akinlolu is also a music producer and rapper, known artistically as HoodyBaby, according to British media.

According to the allegations against him, the singer repeatedly hit the victim with a bottle and "chased him to another area of the club," where he "was repeatedly punched and kicked [by Brown]" and another person.

Brown, who launched his career in the 2000s and has sold tens of millions of records worldwide, was touring in the United Kingdom at the time.

Under the conditions of his bail, the artist must surrender his passport to British authorities, who will return it to him when he must travel abroad for concerts.

Brown also must reside at an address known to the court and must not contact the alleged victim, nor go to the establishment where the events allegedly occurred.

The artist, who became an R&B star at just 19 years old, has been involved in several legal controversies in the United States.

In 2009, he was convicted of hitting his then-partner Rihanna, who had to cancel her appearance at the Grammy Awards ceremony due to the injuries she sustained.