YoungHoon Kim, the world's highest IQ: "Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life"

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de junio, 2025

South Korean YoungHoon Kim, the person with the highest IQ in the world today, expressed his faith in Jesus Christ: "As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life," he wrote on his X account.

The doctor's message was shared by well-known conservative personalities such as Charlie Kirk, who highlighted that the truth of Jesus not only speaks to the intellect, but to the moral conscience and the eternal soul.

"The truth of Jesus has satisfied the greatest minds ever to exist: Newton, Pascal, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Augustine, Aquinas, Kepler, Galileo, Bach, C.S. Lewis, G.K. Chesterton, William Wilberforce, Johann Sebastian Bach, Søren Kierkegaard, Blaise Pascal, and John Locke, because truth speaks not only to the intellect, but to the moral conscience and eternal soul," Kirk said in a message posted on social media.

YoungHoon Kim's record YoungHoon Kim has an IQ of 276 verified by Official World Record®, World Memory Championships and World Memory Sports Council (WMSC), which is in official partnership with Guinness World Record.



"Despite Kim’s young age, his intellectual performance has inspired generations of individuals by stressing the opportunities presented by his great mind endowments. His path reminds society of the limitless possibilities of the human intellect motivated by enthusiasm," stated Memory OS, which has a ranking of the 12 people with the highest IQ.

His accreditation -his official website explained- as having the highest IQ in the world comes from the World Memory Sports Council, the World Memory Championships, the World Speed Reading Championships, the World Mind Mapping Championships, the GIGA Society, among others.

"With perfect scores on various clinical and experimental high range intelligence tests, YoungHoon Kim's high intelligence was verified by the GIGA Society, Yale Clinical Neuroscientist PhD, Olympiq Society, Mega Society, Triple Nine Society, and Mensa," highlights his website.