Another SpaceX Starship rocket explodes during routine test in Texas, no injuries reported
A SpaceX Starship mega-rocket exploded during a routine test at Starbase in the state of Texas, leaving no injuries, local authorities reported Thursday.
"On Wednesday at 23H01 (04h01 GMT Thursday), during a routine static test in Starbase, Texas, Spacex's Starship 36 suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded," according to a message posted on Facebook by Cameron County, Texas, authorities.
SpaceX confirmed on the X network that "the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test suffered a major anomaly while on a test stand." The company specified that a "safety zone was maintained around the site throughout the operation" and that "all personnel are safe and sound."
"Our Starbase team is actively working to secure the test site and its immediate environment, in collaboration with local authorities," it added on the social network. He assured that there is "no danger to residents."
Other SpaceX explosions
It is not the first setback for this rocket, which has the height of a 40-story building and is the most powerful ever designed.
On May 27, a Starship reached space but the craft exploded before its planned descent to Earth.
During two previous attempts, in January and March, the upper stage exploded early in the flight, causing a shower of incandescent debris over the Caribbean with minimal damage.
The incidents reflect Elon Musk's company's risky strategy: launch multiple prototypes to gradually correct problems encountered in flight situations.
Musk's role in the space sector
Its rockets carry NASA astronauts into space, perform sensitive missions for the Pentagon and should play a central role in the expected US return to the Moon.
The $350 billion valuation makes SpaceX the world's most valuable startup.