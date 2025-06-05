After Trump fallout, Musk announces he will pull out of a key program for U.S. aerospace security

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de junio, 2025

Now that things have publicly exploded between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the tycoon stated that he will withdraw a key program for U.S. aerospace security. It is the Crew Dragon spacecraft, manufactured by SpaceX and currently the only operational U.S. spacecraft carrying humans into space.

Shortly after the public attacks began, the president suggested on Truth Social that he should cancel government contracts for Musk's companies: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

Faced with this situation, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) responded to him on his X account. "In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," he wrote. In other words, he said he would retire the spacecraft that keeps the country in orbit.

If he follows through on his post, the United States would be left without its own vehicle to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), making it dependent again on Russia's Roscosmos. Failing that, it could also seek solutions with Boeing.