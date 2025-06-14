Vance Luther Boelter, who was part of Walz's administration, identified as prime suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de junio, 2025

Minnesota authorities identified Vance Luther Boelter as the prime suspect in the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers. While state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are in stable condition after being shot multiple times early Saturday.

Boelter, 57, is the primary gunman identified for shooting both families. Local police confronted him at the Hortman home around 3:35 a.m., where they encountered a police van with emergency lights on. According to CBS News, the suspect exited the representative's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot.

He is believed to have been dressed as a police officer at the time of the attacks. At the same time, they confiscated a number of writings inside the vehicle, which listed the names of future targets. The list of approximately 50 people included local officials and activists, among others.

As reported from The New York Post, the suspect "was twice appointed to jobs by Democratic governors, serving on the Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, and appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Workforce Development Board, documents show." The latter position expired in 2023.