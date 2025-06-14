Vance Luther Boelter, who was part of Walz's administration, identified as prime suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers
Minnesota authorities identified Vance Luther Boelter as the prime suspect in the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers. While state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are in stable condition after being shot multiple times early Saturday.
Boelter, 57, is the primary gunman identified for shooting both families. Local police confronted him at the Hortman home around 3:35 a.m., where they encountered a police van with emergency lights on. According to CBS News, the suspect exited the representative's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot.
He is believed to have been dressed as a police officer at the time of the attacks. At the same time, they confiscated a number of writings inside the vehicle, which listed the names of future targets. The list of approximately 50 people included local officials and activists, among others.
As reported from The New York Post, the suspect "was twice appointed to jobs by Democratic governors, serving on the Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, and appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Workforce Development Board, documents show." The latter position expired in 2023.
Reactions to the shootings
"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!" the president wrote on his Truth Social account.
For his part, Walz gave a press conference in which he reported on what happened: "We're here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hoffman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Our state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends. My prayers also go out to State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were each shot multiple times. The Hoffmans are out of surgery at this time and receiving care and we are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt."
"Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don't settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint," the governor added.