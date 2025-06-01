FBI bans its agents from participating in official LGBT Pride Month activities

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de mayo, 2025

The conservative network Fox News revealed that FBI agents and directors received an email Thursday from the agency's leadership, in which were instructed not to participate in LGBT Pride Month in their professional capacity, representing a radical departure from the FBI's tone during the past administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden. I’ve received several questions about the FBI’s stance on Pride Month and what related activities FBI divisions and employees should or should not participate in. So, I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month," FBI Deputy Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson wrote in a mailer obtained by Fox News addressed to assistant directors in charge and special agents in charge.

In the mailer, Williamson explained to employees that, while they were "free to do as you like" in their "personal capacity" and "on your own time, using FBI resources and your Bureau affiliation, you and your divisions are expected to take no official actions or issue any specific messaging". Likewise, Williamson added that this "stance in no way lessens the FBI’s commitment to serve and protect every American in our country or welcoming colleagues from all walks of life. What it does mean is ensuring that the American people see we are focused only on our core mission."

The post comes just months after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump officially aabandoned diversity, equity and inclusion(DEI) messaging and programs in the federal government. Far from pursuing these progressive policies, the Republican administration decided to focus on meritocracy and the individual missionsof different departments. "Let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI," commented FBI Director Kash Patel in his first statement after being sworn in.