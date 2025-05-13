Pentagon halts gender-affirming medical care

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de mayo, 2025

The Pentagon is halting gender-affirming medical care for transgender people within the troops as it moves to implement President Donald Trump's plan to expel them from the military.

The order came in a memo that was first published by Reuters.

According to the information, the Defense Department's move banned any new hormone treatment, as well as any surgical procedures for transgender people.

"I am directing you to take the necessary steps to immediately implement this guidance," Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, said in the memo.

It was revealed last week that the Defense Department was instructed to begin the retirement process for transgender military members who do not request voluntary discharge by June 6.

These directives are contained in a memo signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and were issued in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that allowed the ban promoted by President Donald Trump to be implemented.