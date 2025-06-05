Eleven dead in stampede during cricket match celebrations in India

Footwear abandoned on street after stampede in Bangolore. AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 5 de junio, 2025

A stampede in the Indian city of Bangalore killed 11 people as a large crowd gathered to celebrate the victorious return of the local cricket team, a state minister announced.

"No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people but 200,000 to 300,000 came," said the chief minister of the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

"Eleven people were killed and 47 others were injured," he told the press.

Prime Minister Narendra Mori described the tragedy as "absolutely heartbreaking."

An AFP photographer at the scene witnessed people being crushed by the immense pressure within the densely packed crowd.

Television footage showed police officers carrying children who appeared to have fainted away from the crowd.

Cricket fans gathered to celebrate with members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team following their victory against the Punjab Kings in a thrilling final of the Indian Premier Cricket League on Tuesday night.

Such incidents are common at mass gatherings in India—like religious festivals—often caused by poor crowd management and security lapses.

In July last year, 121 people died in Uttar Pradesh, a northern Indian state, during a Hindu religious gathering.