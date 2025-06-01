IRS refunds: Millions of taxpayers could receive their payments in the next few weeks

Published by Juan Peña 1 de junio, 2025

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun issuing refunds for the 2024 tax year, and millions of taxpayers across the United States could receive their payments in the coming weeks.

For those who filed electronically and chose direct deposit, refunds typically arrives within up to 21 days of the IRS accepting the return. In contrast, returns submitted by mail can take 4 to 8 weeks to process.

It’s important to note that certain factors can delay your refund, such as errors on your return, claiming specific tax credits (like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit), or filing during peak times, typically from late March to mid-April.

To check the status of their refund, taxpayers can use the "Where's My Refund?" online tool available on the IRS website.

In addition, starting September 30, 2025, the Treasury Department will stop issuing paper checks for tax refunds as part of an effort to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to switch to electronic payment methods to avoid delays.

The IRS began accepting tax returns for the 2025 season on January 27, with a filing deadline of April 15. However, taxpayers who requested an extension have until October 15 to file their returns, although any tax payments were still due by April 15 to avoid penalties.