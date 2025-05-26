With these 6 foods rich in vitamin D you can strengthen your bones and immune system naturally

Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de mayo, 2025

Eating a balanced diet is essential to maintain the balance and absorption of vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients that the body needs. This significantly influences the strengthening of the immune system, improves mood and also reduces the likelihood of chronic diseases.

Among the vitamins the body needs is vitamin D, a key substance for the body, more so in seasons where you are not exposed to sunlight as often as required. If you want to know how to reward your body with vitamin D naturally and enjoy its benefits, below we’ll share the best foods with you.

6 foods with lots of vitamin D

Are you not regularly exposed to the sun or looking to balance your meals? We have listed some foods with a high percentage of vitamin D, which you can include in your diet, according to your tastes and tolerances, and that will allow you to strengthen your body without taking pills or supplements. Many of these are recommended by the National Institutes of Health.

Salmon: When it comes to foods rich in vitamin D, salmon is one of the best options we can consume. Just 100 grams of this fatty fish provides more than 100% of the recommended daily value. Mushrooms exposed to UV light are rich in vitamin D2, and a special ingredient in vegan or vegetarian diets. Normally, by themselves they contain little vitamin D, but with the help of ultraviolet light, this increases and becomes a beneficial option for the body. Cod liver oil: Although its taste is not very pleasant, a 15 ml spoonful will help you meet your basic vitamin D needs, according to the National Institutes of Health. This represents 1,360 International Units (IU), and normally an adult body needs 600 IU per day. Canned tuna: Not only is it an excellent source of protein, but it retains a good amount of vitamin D. Tuna represents a practical and accessible option that can be taken practically anywhere, it is advisable not to abuse its consumption, due to its mercury content. Egg yolk: although it possesses less vitamin D than fatty fish such as salmon, egg yolk is still an excellent option to add to the daily diet. Consume eggs as desired, but in moderation. Fortified cereals: Many of them are supplemented with vitamin D. We recommend you look at the nutritional table to confirm their content. Cereals are a useful alternative for adults and children at breakfast or snack time.

.

A person adds egg to their daily diet to improve their vitamin D levels.Alamy Stock Photo / Cordon Press.

Benefits of consuming vitamin D through food

There are multiple benefits of adding foods rich in vitamin D to your daily diet, among them improvements in mood, greater absorption of calcium and phosphorus. So with simple changes in your daily habits, you can strengthen your body, which will help you fight viruses and bacteria, reducing the likelihood of risks and infections.

Also, by adding this type of food to your diet, you could reduce the risk of suffering from diseases such as diabetes, some types of cancer and help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

However, remember that if you are allergic to any of these foods, it is best to avoid it and consult with your doctor what other options can help you naturally enrich your body with sources of vitamin D.